Two hospitalized after big rig crashes into motorcyclists on Hwy 90, officials said

Officials said two people were transported to the Val Verde County Hospital, but other details were not available. This is a developing story

VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas — Highway 90 is closed near the Val Verde and Kinney County line after an 18-wheeler crashed into a group of motorcyclists, the Kinney County Sheriff's Department said Sunday.

KCSO said the following on their Facebook page:

Major accident on US HWY 90 at the Sycamore bridge construction. If you are traveling on US 90 you better divert to 277 and travel to RR 693. That will take you to Brackettville. It's the long way but the Hwy will be closed for several hours.