Two horses killed in Friday morning crash

The crash happened when a driver slammed into the back of a trailer that was carrying two horses, officials said.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — Two horses were killed in a crash Friday morning that caused a significant backup on Highway 90 near Highway 211. 

Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a truck towing a horse trailer was traveling east on Highway 90 when it was hit from behind by another truck. 

The crash caused the trailer carrying the horses to detach from the truck and the horses ended up on the other side of the road. The horses were killed a as result of the crash, but the drivers had minor injuries, officials said.

