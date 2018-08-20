CANYON LAKE, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting deaths of two people in Canyon Lake.

Deputies found the bodies of a man and a woman with gunshot wounds on the 300 block of Remuda Ranch Road in Canyon Lake on Friday afternoon.

Officials found 49-year-old Andrew D. Garcia and 46-year-old Heather Chamberlain. Officials also said they believe Garcia died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Two handguns were found at the scene, and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office believes one of them was used in the shooting. The motive is still under investigation, and the agency is awaiting the autopsy report before releasing any further details.

