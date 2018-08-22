SAN ANTONIO — Two firefighters are recovering after fighting a mobile-home fire on the northeast side Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to the 8400 block of Braewick Drive around 11:40 pm Tuesday for a fire that began in a "double-wide" mobile home.

A lieutenant from the Windcrest Fire Department sustained airway burns and had to be intubated. He was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

A captain from the Converse Fire Department was transported to Northeast Methodist Hospital for heat exhaustion.

The initial caller believed someone was in the house which slowed down the extinguishing process, according to investigators. Turns out there was no one in the home.

Investigators said the homeowner did not have electricity for an extended amount of time. They observed an extension cord that was getting power from the mobile home next door.

Kirby, Fort Sam Houston, Acadian, and Bexar County firefighters assisted on the scene.

© 2018 KENS