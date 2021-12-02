Two families without a home after two-alarm fire on the northeast side

Crews from Windcrest, Kirby, Universal City, Fort Sam Houston, Converse and Bexar County responded to a duplex on Montgomery Drive

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews put out a two-alarm fire at a home on the northeast side of San Antonio early Friday morning.

Crews from Windcrest, Kirby, Universal City, Fort Sam Houston, Converse and Bexar County responded to a duplex on Montgomery Drive, near the intersection with New World Drive, around 2:10 a.m.

Officials say no one was hurt in the fire, but the strong winds overnight made it hard for firefighters to get control of the flames.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the home is known to have electrical issues, officials said. The home is total loss and worth about $200,000.