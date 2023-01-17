Two families displaced after fire damages their condos

It happened just down the street from The Quarry Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Two families have been displaced from their homes after a fire damaged their condos Monday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on the 100 block of Brightwood Place near The Quarry.

When firefighters arrived at the address, they found heavy flames from inside one of the condominiums.

SAFD isn't sure what started the fire, but says it started in the stairwell between the two units. One unit was heavily damaged by the fire while the other was heavily damaged by smoke.

The families living in both units will have to find another place to stay. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

No word on the amount of the damages to the building.

