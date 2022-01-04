Two men facing charges after leading deputies on high-speed chase

When deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled, initiating the high-speed chase.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said it all started when a deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop around I-10 and E. Houston Street just after midnight --- the suspect fled form the deputy which started the pursuit.

The BSCO sergeant said the deputy saw the suspect not yielding to traffic signs which almost caused a crash. When the deputy ran the license plate, it came back as invalid, which was the reason for the traffic stop, BCSO said.

Deputies said the suspects reached speeds around 90 mph during the pursuit going through Kirby and Converse. The suspects tried to turn on Beech Trail but ended up crashing into a tree, after BCSO spiked the vehicle. Both of the suspects tried to bail but were caught by deputies.

BCSO said the suspects are confirmed gang members and had active warrants for their arrests.

After investigating, deputies found that the pickup truck was reported as stolen; an unknown amount of drugs was found inside of the truck, officials said.