Two drivers are dead after two separate rollovers in different parts of town Saturday morning.

The first happened at I-10 and West Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Police say a driver was exiting I-10 and pulled out onto the frontage road. As he was doing that, a truck pulled out from Brady Street and the driver of the car hit the truck from behind, causing it to roll. The driver of the car was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured. Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.

The second deadly rollover happened at Loop 410 and Ingram Road on the northwest side around 3:15 a.m. Police say a driver was going west bound on the frontage road of Loop 410 when he lost control and swerved into the grass. He drove through some trees and eventually landed in the parking lot of Ingram Mall. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are looking into whether speed and alcohol were factors in that crash.

© 2018 KENS