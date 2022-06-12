Two dogs rescued from suspicious house fire on east side, officials say

Firefighters say the home is a total loss and officials believe the cause of the fire is questionable.

SAN ANTONIO — Two dogs were rescued from what officials are saying is a suspicious fire on the east side early Tuesday morning that destroyed a home.

It happened around 4:13 a.m. on the 200 block of Cardiff Avenue near I-10.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the flames were spreading quickly through the home. They believe the fire began in the back corner. First responders were able to rescue two dogs from the backyard.

It's not the first time officials were at this location. They were here a few days earlier for a disturbance between the homeowner and a neighbor. The homeowner was arrested at that time. She is still in custody at this time, official say.

Firefighters say they had some difficulties tring to battle this blaze.

"The house had burglar bars, and a lot of heavy security on the windows and doors," said paramedic J. Flores. "We had to pry the front door, and there was a lot of heat because the house had a lot of involvement and that led us to basically try to make a rescue on the animals as well as make entry into the structure at the same time."

After the dogs were pulled from the home, they were taken by Animal Care Services to be held for five days for the homeowner, then released and available for adoption.

Arson is investigating.

