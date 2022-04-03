Two dogs killed in house fire in northeast San Antonio

Authorities had a difficult time getting to the flames because there were a lot of items in and outside the home blocking the entrance.

SAN ANTONIO — Two dogs were killed in a house fire on the city's northeast side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday in the 700 block of Estrid Trail, not far from Gibbs Sprawl Road.

Neighbors called for help after seeing heavy smoke. Those neighbors reportedly ran to the house and banged on the door, waking up the homeowner.

When crews arrived, they found the heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. Authorities had a difficult time getting to the flames because there were a lot of items in and outside the home blocking the entrance.

The homeowner was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. However, authorities confirmed their dogs did pass away.

The house is not livable, but, it's not a total loss. The cause of the fire was not reported.