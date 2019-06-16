SAN ANTONIO — Two dogs have died in a duplex fire near Olmos Park Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon on 222 Rex Street while the owners were away, reports say.

15 units arrived on scene to tend to the burning home. Firefighters say they received plenty of calls for help from neighbors, and when they arrived, they found flames shooting from the home.

They had to fight their way past burglar bars to fight the fire.

Neighbors say the man who lives here is a well-known and respected handyman who has been helping people fix problems for years.

Arson is looking for a cause for the fire and a damage estimate is pending.