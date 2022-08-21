Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them

The black dog is morbidly obese, unable to walk and the gold dog was hanging out close by, guarding her.

WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water.

Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.

"We discovered the black dog was morbidly obese and unable to walk," said Wilson County No Kill Shelter. "The golden dog was kind of guarding her and barked when anyone came close. Once we gave her a treat and gentle pet, she was wagging her tail and ready to go."

The rescue said that another family was so heartbroken about leaving them there another day, that they took them further down the road to their property to give them shelter, food, and water while the pair of canines waited to be saved.

Volunteers went out Saturday to pick them up. The black dog weighs about 170 pounds and isn't mobile, so it took three rescuers to transfer the dog onto an ATV and then into a truck.

Once back at the shelter, the pair were scanned for microchips.

It was discovered that the black dog's name is Autumn Noir and she was registered to a man named David V in San Antonio. Her chip information showed she was born in January 2016 and adopted from the Animal Defense League of Texas in April 2016.

Wilson County No Kill Shelter contacted the registered owner who denied owning her.

"He said he has been living in Tennessee for the last six years. He claimed they had the puppy for about two weeks in 2016 and then returned her to the ADL because “something was wrong with her." We contacted the ADL who said there was nothing in their computer showing Autumn Noir was ever returned," said Wilson County No Kill Shelter.

Sad. Sad for this dog who is now seven years old. At a time when she should be lounging in the living room with her family and sleeping on a cozy bed; instead, she was left to waste away in the Texas heat….deep in the country.

So how did this girl get morbidly obese, immobile, and camped out under a random tree in the middle of nowhere? There is no way she could have walked there on her own. It's a mystery.

The golden dog did not have a chip.

If you'd like to donate to help care for this pair of pooches or any other pets at the shelter: