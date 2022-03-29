Two displaced after fire damages home, multiple departments respond

Officials said the fire started in a bedroom and caused heavy damage to that room and heavy smoke damage to the rest of the house.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people have been displaced after their home was damaged by a fire Tuesday morning, officials say.

Around 12:40 a.m., Windcrest, Converse, Bexar and Gardendale Fire Departments all responded to the 300 block of Driftwind for a structure fire. Windcrest FD reported heavy smoke coming from the doorway of a one-story home when they first arrived.

