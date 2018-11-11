SAN ANTONIO — Two people died in a rollover crash overnight on the city's north side.

According to San Antonio Police, the fatal crash happened around 3 a.m. at Loop 1604 and Valero Way.

Investigators said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran a stop sign on Valero Way at the frontage road of Loop 1604 East. Police said the car crossed the frontage road, proceeded to cross the eastbound lanes of Loop 1604, crashed through the stone barrier and came to a stop in the westbound lanes of the highway.

The vehicle burst into flames near the entrance of La Cantera.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

