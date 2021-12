Houston police said a driver fled the scene of the crash. This is a developing story.

HOUSTON — Police said two people died Friday in a crash in southwest Houston.

Details on this crash are limited, but Houston police said a driver fled the scene in the 7100 block of South Gessner Road.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about this crash shortly before 8:45 p.m.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Check back for updates.