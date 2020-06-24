Two dead, multiple other victims taken to hospital after racing ends in north-side crash, authorities say

At least three cars were involved in the crash at Pinewood Lane and Dellwood Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — In an incident San Antonio authorities say could have been easily prevented, two people are dead after multiple vehicles allegedly racing on the north side ended up in a crash.

As many as five other victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to San Antonio Police Spokesperson Alisia Pruneda.

Pruneda said officers arrived to the scene at Pinewood and McCullough around 4 p.m. Wednesday, where witnesses told investigators that one vehicle seems to have lost control, resulting in the fatal collision. She said there may have been a third vehicle that was also racing but fled the scene.

The specific ages of the victims have not been specified, but officials say they may be teenagers.

"No matter (what), racing is against the law," Pruneda said. "It's an unncecessary, reckless decisiont to be made."

It's unclear at this time how fast the vehicles were going at the time of the crash. SAPD says it is still investigating.