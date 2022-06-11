Two dead after being hit by boat in Canyon Lake

The victims were removed from the water and given CPR, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A man and a woman are dead after being ran over by a boat in Comal County Friday evening, officials say.

Just before 4:45 p.m., the Comal County Sheriff's Office responded to a cove just north of the Canyon Lake Marina. Officials say a 54-year-old male and a 22-year-old female got into the water while there were still people on the boat.

Somehow the boat ran over the victims. The boat's propeller fatally injuring the victims, officials say.

The victims were removed from the water and given CPR, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens and CCSO is investigating.