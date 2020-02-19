SEGUIN, Texas — Law enforcement in Seguin say two bodies – a man and a woman – may have been decomposing for months before being discovered by police officers Monday afternoon.

According to Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols, the bodies were discovered when officers were conducting a welfare check at a residence on Friesenhahn Road. The man was found in the residence's enclosed porch, while the female was found inside, along with two dead dogs.

The victims have not yet been identified, and details surroundings their deaths are scarce as police continue to investigate.



