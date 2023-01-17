Two dead found at east-side motel, police say

The bodies were found by a housekeeper at the Travelodge Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — Two bodies were found by housekeeping staff at an east-side motel Tuesday morning, according to police.

Housekeepers found the two people shot and killed inside a room on the second floor of the Travelodge motel off of Seguin Road and Binz-Engleman around 11 a.m.

Police said the bodies both appear to be female in their late teens, or early 20s.

Police are searching the area for any evidence or witnesses.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.