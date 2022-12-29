Two dead after vehicle crashes into tree, police say

The two victims were men believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after a crash on the northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday on Single Spur and Braun Road.

Police said when they arrived, they found a vehicle was heavily damaged after hitting a tree. Witnesses reportedly said the driver was speeding when they lost control and crashed.

The two victims were men believed to be in their 20s or 30s. They died at the scene.

