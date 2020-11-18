Two dead after car crash on southwest-side highway

As of 11 a.m., the east and west bound lanes at 1604 between Somserset and Interstate 35 are shut down.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after a car crash on Highway 1604, the Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the west bound lanes of 1604 and Benton City Road.

Authorities said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and began to run off the side of the road. When the driver attempted to get back into its lane, they swerved into oncoming traffic.

A vehicle moving in an east bound lane collided with the other vehicle. Two passengers were killed in the incident.

As of 11 a.m., the east and west bound lanes at 1604 between Somserset and Interstate 35 are shut down.