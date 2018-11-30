Fans of the “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro, Jr will have two chances this weekend to meet with the baking master.

On Friday, Buddy and his wife, Lisa, will host guests at Buddy V’s Ristorante in La Cantera. One ticket is $25 and includes unlimited access to the dessert stations, coffee, tea, soda and a drink ticket for house wine, spirits or beer. The event starts at 9:00 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

On Saturday, Buddy and Lisa will again host guests at Buddy V’s Ristorante for a more savory experience. For $50, guests can try the couple’s newly introduced lasagna nachos and Hoboken hot wings along with charcuteries and salad stations and served three-courses family style of an assortment of Buddy V’s menu highlights.

Wine pairings to be provided by Republic. A portion of the dinner's proceeds will be donated to the Children's Hospital of San Antonio. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

