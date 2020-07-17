Two cars hit parked cars, electric poles, before crashing into home

It is unknown whether the cars were racing prior to the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are trying to track down the drivers of two cars that crashed into a home Friday morning.

Officers were called to Division and Ferndale around 4 a.m. Friday for a crash.

At the scene, officers found four cars with significant damage and two power poles busted and knocked over.

An official with SAPD said that two cars were driving down Division at a high rate of speed when they lost control, hitting two parked cars and then took out two electric poles.

There were two children in the home that the cars crashed into, but no major structural damage.

All of the occupants in the cars were able to escape the wreckage and take off from the scene before officers arrived.

An official with SAPD said that the cars were not reported stolen and that they will be tracking down the owners to hold them responsible for the destruction caused by the crash.