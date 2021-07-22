Business destroyed in overnight fire, according to officials

Due to a 'multitude of hazards' the fire crews did not enter the structure --- instead they fought the fire from the outside, SAFD said.

SAN ANTONIO — Two small businesses were destroyed in an overnight fire, officials say.

Around 1 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Hildebrand Avenue for a reported structure fire, officials said.

When crews arrived, they located a single story commercial structure with heavy smoke coming from the building.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and homes. The building houses multiple small businesses including a computer repair shop and a print shop that are operational.