Two boys shot in drive-by on southwest-side, police say

The two minors were walking when shots were fired, hitting one in the hand and the other in the foot.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two boys were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on the southwest-side of town early Thursday.

Police say the two minors were walking along South Zarzamora St near Walton Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when shots were fired.

One boy was shot in the hand while the other had a gunshot wound to his foot.

Both were taken to the Children's Hospital downtown but they are expected to recover.

Police do not have much to go on regarding a possible shooter at this time because they say both boys would not cooperate with their investigation.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.