Two arrested after social media post showing weapons, drugs

Bexar County Sheriff's deputies discovered drugs, guns and large amounts of cash in their search of the suspects' car and home.

SAN ANTONIO — A teen who posted photos on Instagram showing himself with THC cartridges and weapons has been arrested, Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The agency reported online that David Guerra, 17, was arrested following a traffic stop, at which time deputies found hash oil, a loaded handgun and cash.

A passenger in the car, Ezra Guerra, 21, also was detained after deputies executed a search warrant on their residence in the 8900 block of Raywood in San Antonio.

Deputies said they found two handguns, a high-powered pistol, cocaine, hash oil, marijuana and $15,000 in cash.

David Guerra was booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1-4 grams - 3rd Degree Felony, Reckless Conduct-Traffic - Class B Misdemeanor, and Unlawfully Carrying of a Weapon - Class A Misdemeanor.

Ezra Guerra, 21, was booked on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver 1-4 grams - 2nd Degree Felony, and Possession of Marijuana 4 oz - 5 lbs - State Jail Felony.