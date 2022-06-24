Two arrested after shots were fired at officers just west of downtown

The shots were reported around 7 a.m. at San Fernando and San Marcos streets, just west of I-35 downtown.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after shots were fired at officers at an apartment complex west of downtown Friday morning.

Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle around 7 a.m. at San Fernando and San Marcos streets, just west of I-35 downtown.

When officers arrived on scene, shots were fired in their direction. Some of those shots hit a patrol vehicle, but no officers were injured.

Police also saw people running away from the direction the shots were coming from. Officers arrested two people in connection with the incident. Police said a 9 mm handgun was used in the shooting.

There is no word on what charges the suspects may face. No one else was injured in the shooting.

