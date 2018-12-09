SAN ANTONIO — Two men were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Chick-fil-A on the north side overnight, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said a security company alerted them to the burglary in progress around 3:45 am Wednesday after seeing two men wearing bandanas burglarizing the chicken chain off Loop 410 and Highway 281 on surveillance cameras.

San Antonio Police arrived to see the men attempting to flee the scene.

A chase ensued and the suspects were arrested.

Chick-fil-A robbery on the north side

