Two area school districts to begin four-day school week

Students in La Vernia ISD and Natalia ISD will only report to class four days a week.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Monday is the first day of school for La Vernia ISD, which is one of two area school districts starting the new year on a reduced schedule.

Students in La Vernia ISD and Natalia ISD will only report to class four days a week for at least some of the school year.

Students in La Vernia will head back to school Monday through Thursday and will have Friday off. The school day will be slightly longer to meet state requirements, district officials said.

"Once everybody gets into the routine, I think it's going to feel very normal," Dr. Helen Whisenhunt, La Vernia ISD Chief Instructional Officer, said.

Dr. Whisenhunt said the district made the decision to help recruit and retain employees. There will be no pay reductions and teachers and staff will still get their annual raise.

"It's been great for hiring and for filling these roles," Dr. Whisenhunt said.

Addressing the teacher shortage is also why Natalia ISD made the switch to four days per week.

Initially, parent Michelle Martin had her reservations but now believes it will benefit students. Her 16-year-old son will start school on Tuesday.

"Especially for high school students, it will offer some autonomy for them as well," Martin said.

Unlike La Vernia ISD, Natalia ISD will not start the four-day week until September 1.

"It will be five days a weeks in August and five days a week in May, and the other six months will be four days a week," Dr. Lana Collavo, Natalia ISD Superintendent, said.