SAN ANTONIO — More than two dozen emergency units are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a strip mall in Lincoln Heights Tuesday.

Crews with the San Antonio Fire Department were called to the strip center in the 900 block of E. Basse Road just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities could not confirm what caused the outbreak or what businesses were affected by the fire. Crews were scene on the roof of the building in which a Paciugo Gelato, Pei Wei, OrderUp, and Sushi Zushi are located.

This is a developing story. KENS 5 has a crew at the scene and will be updating this story with more information when it is made available. Refresh the page for the latest version of this story.

