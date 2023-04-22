The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the girls as Alexis “Lexi” Marie Gibson, of Mahtomedi, and Savanna Lee Koeckeritz, of Afton, Minnesota.

AFTON, Minn. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two 10-year-old girls were killed in an ATV crash in Afton on Saturday, April 22.

Deputies and first responders first arrived at the 1000 block of Neal Avenue South on reports of two juveniles trapped under an ATV, according to a weekend news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival at the scene, responders found the two girls and attempted lifesaving efforts to no avail.

They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the girls as Alexis “Lexi” Marie Gibson, of Mahtomedi and Savanna Lee Koeckeritz, of Afton.

Authorities say both girls were students at New Heights School in Stillwater. Principal Tom Kearney released the following statement on Tuesday:

"The New Heights School community is mourning the tragic loss of Alexis "Lexi" Gibson and Savanna Koeckeritz. Both girls have been enrolled at our school together since kindergarten and were members of the 4th/5th grade classroom. Lexi and Savanna were both good students and friends to many throughout the school, but especially to those in their classroom. This tragedy has left a giant hole in our school community and our students, staff, and administration are doing everything we can to support the families of Lexi and Savanna. We ask that appropriate space and time are provided as the victims’ families, friends, and school community mourn the untimely and unimaginable loss of these precious young girls. They will be long-remembered as members of the New Heights Community!"

A GoFundMe was recently created to support Savanna's family and help offset funeral costs. In a post on the fundraising page, the Koeckeritz family said "each of our 3 kids has well over 500 hours each riding the 4 wheelers for the past 9 years, and Savanna never exceeded 15 mph, this was a complete fluke accident that appears as she was making a right turn on a down hill slope."

