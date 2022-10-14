Mom delivering twin girls shares sweet coincidence with delivery nurses

When a mother was asked what she was going to name her twin babies, her answer solicited laughter from the doctors and nurses in the delivery room.

DENVER — Early this month, a mother who was delivering two twin baby girls had a sweet coincidence with two labor and delivery nurses.

Lauren Meehan had a little surprise while delivering her twin girls at Rose Medical Center this month.

Meehan said her twins decided to make an early and quick arrival in the middle of the night at the beginning of October. She said because of the high risk of delivering twins that two teams of doctors and nurses were needed.

Right as the team of doctors and nurses were about to deliver the twins they asked Meehan if she had names picked out for the babies. Meehan said she loved the names, Emma and Julia. The group of nurses and doctors exploded in laughter.

It turns out that the two nurses that would be taking care of the two babies were also named Emma and Julia.

"At that moment, in all the chaos, we were able to stop for a second and enjoy that moment knowing that those names were meant to be. Those two nurses will always be special to us and the entire team that took care of us that day with hold a special place in our hearts. It will be a funny story to tell our girls," Meehan said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.