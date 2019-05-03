He was left for dead after two of the three cars that ran him over, left the scene. That's the reality one family faces exactly one year after their loved one was killed.

"I got a phone call from the detective and he told me Robert got killed actually like three days ago," Jessie Mayberry said.

Mayberry believes detectives had a hard time identifying the body of her 46-year-old son, Robert Taylor.

Police said Taylor was attempting to cross FM 78 near Lakeview last March when he was hit by a truck with a horse trailer attached to it. That truck stopped but two other cars ran Taylor over and kept driving.

A passerby pulled Taylor's body off of the roadway, the army vet was already dead.

"I was just like in shock," Mayberry said as her eyes began to well up.

"I find myself crying every single day. Sometimes I'm sitting at work and people are like go take a break and I'm just balling because I haven't accepted it yet," Betty Taylor, Robert's sister added.

They told KENS 5 they refuse to accept his passing until justice is served. With the help of San Antonio Crime Stoppers Taylor's family is searching for the two other cars that failed to stop and render aid to Taylor.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

"A life is a life," Betty said.

"When you take a person's life you should feel guilty about that. So please if anybody knows anything, please let somebody you know because we are looking for justice for my brother."

If you have any information regarding this crash, the family encourages you to submit a tip to San Antonio Crime Stoppers.