SAN ANTONIO — It happened during Sunday’s downpour to one woman whose van was overcome by the rising Salado Creek on the city's east side.

Brook Guidry was driving southbound on the I 35 access road when she watched several other vehicles drive into rising water covering the surface of the roadway.

Guidry’s van made it into but not out of the water. About six inches of water proved to be too much.

Guidry said she was shocked.

“Just a few inches was enough to kill the car - and it’s a Dodge Ram van, not even like a little car."

With other angry drivers stacking up behind her and the water rising, a police officer with a push bumper drove into the water and moved the stalled car to safety.

Guidry said she has heard the popular advice “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” but with water not even one foot deep, she thought she was not in danger.

Pointing to the flood markers that track water depth, Guidry said, “That little pole says it didn't even hit one (foot) yet. Like, it goes one through five feet, and it was right below one so it would be not even a foot. "

Reviewing video of the incident, San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward said: "We always think it won't happen to us."

Woodward said even six inches of water can ruin your day - and maybe your life.

“If you're unsure, don't do it! Even if you're sure, don't do it! Don't go across the water!” Woodward said.

Woodward said firefighters responded to numerous calls for vehicles stalled in high water Sunday, but nobody was trapped or in need of rescue.

“The temptation is always there to want to cross water that is low like that, but as little as six inches, depending on your vehicle, can start to affect your driving,” Woodward said.

Woodward said when you can’t see the surface of the road, it’s hard to tell how deep the water is.

“It's a little deceptive when you're sitting in the car driving, looking down at the water, and it seems like it's just a few inches. But if it's close to one foot, you could have some problems,” Woodward said.

Woodward said city crews try to keep ahead of fast-moving storms, but barricades often are not placed immediately

“We all know how bad it can flood here, and the water hits and it rushes in quickly and the barricades will start to go out as quickly as they can. But you have to use your common sense, and you have to protect yourself,” Woodward said.

Woodward said people use many excuses to put themselves at risk.

“We always think it won't happen to us. 'That water may not be okay for everybody else, but I'm in a big vehicle, I'm an experienced driver. I can handle it.' We see those folks all the time needing assistance from first responders, so these rules apply to everybody. All the time. And I know the temptation can be there, but you have to fight that temptation,” Woodward said.

Woodward said it is frustrating for first responders who have to put themselves at risk to save people who have made a bad choice.

“These are the things that can be avoided, and that's what we really work hard on. We know accidents are going to happen, but other things are avoidable. Some things can be avoided. Turn around. Don't drown,” Woodward said.