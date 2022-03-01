February 28, 1993, began the 51-day siege at the Branch Davidian compound where dozens of people died.

WACO, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from 2017.

Monday marked 29 years since the Waco siege of the Branch Davidians standoff began.

According to The Houston Chronicle, Koresh and his followers at the Mount Carmel Center after allegations of polygamy and sexual abuse arose.

Their presence on the compound began a gun battle that took the lives of four ATF agents and five Branch Davidians on the first day.

The battle continued in a standoff until April 19, 51 days later.

President Bill Clinton signed off on a full-on siege of the Mount Carmel Compound at the recommendation of then-Attorney General Janet Reno and the FBI.

The compound eventually went up in flames.