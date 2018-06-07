NEW BRAUNFELS — Tubing on the Comal River has been suspended after a ruptured hydraulic line spilled fluid into the river.

The City of New Braunfels says that early Friday afternoon, a railroad work crew from Union Pacific was working on the rail bridge above Texas Tubes along the Comal River. That crew broke a hydraulic line, resulting in approximately 30 gallons of fluid spilled.

The City confirmed that some of that fluid ended up in the river.

Union Pacific says that the spill originated from a "single piece of rail maintenance equipment, not a train.", and that personnel are at the scene.

The New Braunfels Fire, Police, River Operations, Parks and Watershed Management departments are working as well to clean up the spill. A railroad hazmat crew is en route to the scene for final cleanup, according to a spokesperson.

The City says recreational activities will resume "as soon as the spill is contained and mitigated," which they expect to take place "within the next several hours."

For now, park rangers and police offers are notifying visitors that the river is closed to tubing. Hinman Island Drive also remains closed.

