Tuberculosis testing begins this week in Northside ISD

Multiple high schools in the district had students test positive

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Students in Northside ISD will be tested for tuberculosis this week, following a few cases of the virus reported at multiple campuses.

On Friday, the principal of O'Connor High School, Robert Martinez, sent a letter to parents saying that there was a possible tuberculosis exposure on campus.

A person connected to Brandeis High School tested positive for tuberculosis as well. Officials first noted that there was a "common link" involving Clark High School. Northside ISD later sent a press release which said that the investigation at O'Connor is related to the TB links at both Brandeis and Clark.

District Health Program Manager Tommy Camden told KENS 5 the disease is far more difficult to catch when compared to COVID-19 or Influenza.

"The criteria basically is around 8 hours a week of exposure. A lot of times going into school situations we are looking at two class room periods or more," Camden. "The rest of the school doesn't need to be concerned unless they've been contacted."

A community informational meeting will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. in the O'Connor High School auditorium.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.