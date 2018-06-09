The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has confirmed a case of tuberculosis in an individual at Johnson High School in the Northeast Independent School District.

According to Metro Health, the individual diagnosed with the condition has been removed from campus and is in stable condition.

Metro Health said they are working with NEISD to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the infection and will be sending letters to those families.

Parents or staff with clinical questions about TB were asked to call the Metro Health TB Chest Clinic at 210-207-8823.

Further details were not immediately available.

