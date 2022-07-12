Person tests positive for tuberculosis at Brandeis High School; screenings taking place if potentially exposed

This person is not on the campus and is in stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A person at Brandeis High School tested positive for tuberculosis and some students and staff may have been exposed.

Principal Dr. Geri Berger sent a letter to parents saying that Northside Independent School District and the high school were notified by the Metro Health of the case.

The letter to parents says this person is not on the campus and is in stable condition. It also says they will not return to school until they are cleared.

"Metro Health is working to identify students and staff who may have been potentially exposed. These individuals will be screened as a precautionary measure," it says.

Parents of students identified as being potentially exposed will be contacted by Metro Health through a letter. "If you do not receive a letter from Metro Health, then your child was not potentially exposed."

Tuberculosis is an illness caused by bacteria resulting in infection that typically affects the lungs. Information from the American Pulmonary Association states, “It is not easy to contract an infection of tuberculosis.”

Usually, a person must have close contact with the infected person for a substantial length of time. These graphics are helpful in explaining how it is and isn't spread:

If you think you've been potentially exposed, Metro Health says it's important to participate in the TB investigation. A community informational meeting will be held to answer questions and explain procedures on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Brandeis High School Auditorium.