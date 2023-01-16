TSA discovers 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage at San Antonio Airport

Some weapons can be transported in checked baggage, according to TSA guidelines, but the owner is required to declare weapons to the airline prior to the flight.

SAN ANTONIO — An 84 mm caliber weapon was discovered among the baggage at the San Antonio International Airport on Monday, the Transportation Security Administration announced.

According to the TSA's regional Twitter account @TSA_Southwest, TSA officers found the weapon in checked luggage.

The weapon, a Carl Gustaf M4 anti-tank recoilless rifle, was undeclared. No information was provided about the weapon's owner and any consequence they received.

Federal law does allow such firearms to be transported as luggage on a plane, but the firearm has to be declared to the airline when checking the bag at the ticket counter.

The luggage holding the weapon can travel as checked baggage only, and the container "must completely secure the firearm from being accessed."

