Trump supporter injured in fight during Seawall Parade in Galveston, police say

An impromptu parade along the Seawall turned ugly Saturday when a Trump supporter got into a verbal and physical altercation with a much younger man.

GALVESTON, Texas — At least one person was injured Saturday night when hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in Galveston for an impromptu parade along Seawall Boulevard.

A Galveston police officer found a 60-year-old man lying unconscious in a traffic lane in the 5400 block of Seawall around 6:45 p.m. He was bleeding from his head and mouth, according to the Galveston Police Department.

The man, who was part of the parade, was taken by ambulance to UTMB Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He remained in the hospital Monday but his condition isn’t known.

Witnesses told police the Trump supporter got into a verbal altercation “of a political nature” with a much younger man and it turned physical.

The younger suspect drove away in a red Mustang, police said.

Police located him in the 3900 block of Broadway and pulled him over. The unidentified 22-year-old Lufkin man was questioned and released without charges, pending further investigation.

Police say his passenger, 20-year-old Selena Galvan, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and taken to jail.

Detectives are in the process of collecting video from witnesses. Anyone that witnessed the incident or has video relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Sollenberger at 409-765-3770.

According to the Galveston Daily News, the parade involved members of Trucks for Trump and MAGA Drag the Interstate met at the Buc-ees in Texas City before heading south to Galveston.

Traffic was a mess as the vehicles took 61st to Seawall, then looped back around and headed back west.

Tempers flared during the traffic jam and some parade participants reported having their vehicles spit on and bottles thrown at them, along with attempts to steal their Trump flags, according to The Galveston County Daily News.