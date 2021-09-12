Truck rolls over on I-37 Thursday morning, no injuries reported

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were left uninjured after a truck they were in rolled over several times Thursday morning, police say.
Around 12 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to I-37 southbound at Steves Avenue for a reported rollover.
Police said a man and a woman were heading south on I-37 when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the truck and hit the center wall causing the truck to rollover several times.
Neither the driver or the passenger were injured. Police said the driver was not intoxicated.