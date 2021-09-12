Truck rolls over on I-37 Thursday morning, no injuries reported

Neither the driver or the passenger were injured. Police said the driver was not intoxicated.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were left uninjured after a truck they were in rolled over several times Thursday morning, police say.

Around 12 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to I-37 southbound at Steves Avenue for a reported rollover.

Police said a man and a woman were heading south on I-37 when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the truck and hit the center wall causing the truck to rollover several times.