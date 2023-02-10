Truck stolen from bank customer during robbery found burned

It happened Monday afternoon at a bank on the east side of town.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A bank customer was robbed outside of a Wells Fargo bank Monday afternoon on the east side of town.

It happened on the 500 block of N Polaris near East Houston Street around 2 p.m. San Antonio Police say the victim was robbed, then their vehicle was stolen and used as the getway vehicle. The victim's purse was stolen, as well as some money.

The victim's vehicle was found burned a few blocks a way. Police have not provided a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.