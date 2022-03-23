Truck slams into home on the east side Wednesday morning

Police say the driver lost control while trying to turn on to F Street just after midnight and drive into a woman's home.

SAN ANTONIO — A truck slammed into a home early Wednesday morning on the east side of San Antonio.

Police say the driver lost control while trying to turn on to F Street just after midnight and drove into a woman's home.

The homeowner was not injured, but said she was very shaken up.

"I heard the slam, that is when I fell on the ground. I didn't know if it was my house. I just heard a slam and I thought maybe it was something else. And then I kept hearing a horn," the homeowner told KENS 5.

The homeowner said she was thankful nobody was hurt. Police say the driver did pass a field sobriety test but was arrested due to a warrant not related to the crash.