Truck rolls over, lands in front yard of westside home

SAN ANTONIO — A truck flipped onto its side in the front yard of a westside home overnight on Wednesday.
Multiple witnesses told police they saw the suspect crawl out of the pick-up truck in the 3000 block of West Woodlawn near James Madison Elementary School.
The San Antonio Police Department got a call around 2:15 a.m. for a rollover. When they arrived they located a man in his 20's at the scene. Officers conducted a field sobriety test conducted, and the alleged driver was arrested and charged with DWI shortly after.
No injuries were reported, but there was some minor damage to the yard where the truck flipped.