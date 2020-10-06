Truck rolls over, lands in front yard of westside home

Police said the driver failed a sobriety test at the scene and was arrested for DWI.

SAN ANTONIO — A truck flipped onto its side in the front yard of a westside home overnight on Wednesday.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw the suspect crawl out of the pick-up truck in the 3000 block of West Woodlawn near James Madison Elementary School.

The San Antonio Police Department got a call around 2:15 a.m. for a rollover. When they arrived they located a man in his 20's at the scene. Officers conducted a field sobriety test conducted, and the alleged driver was arrested and charged with DWI shortly after.