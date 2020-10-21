Truck plows through east side community garden

"We have chickens, people bring their dogs, kids come, like we can't just have it open all the time," the garden's founder said.

In this difficult time, it can be hard to build a place of hope but on the east side on the grounds of Gardopia, Stephen Lucke knows if you plant it, it will grow.

"I think it's finding the good within the bad," Lucke said.

But as his optimism sprouts, he can't forget the moment before that positivity was planted.

"I get a phone call like, 'Hey somebody drove through the fence,' I was like, 'Oh no'" he recalled.

Lucke was left with a mess after a pickup truck plowed through his community garden earlier this week. He told KENS 5 no one was hurt but the fence was destroyed and beds of plants were flattened.

"Luckily no one was here it could have been way worse but essentially, we're not sure why it happened."

For Lucke the why doesn't matter. What matters now, is the how, how can he fix it?

"We have chickens, people bring their dogs, kids come, like we can't just have it open all the time," Lucke said.

With some donations, Lucke was able to put up a temporary fence but he says a few more funds are much needed.

" [The funds] would be great for us to really make this a useable space an open space and a secure space."

A space he has always hoped more in the community could find peace in and in the days that followed the crash, it looked like that may be the case.

"We've had a ton of people reach out and tell us that they want to come and volunteer."

Fresh faces Lucke is more than happy to welcome as he finds his blessing in disguise.

"This happened you know maybe for a reason. This is a big disguise but [a blessing] none the less, for sure," he said with a laugh.