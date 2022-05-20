Two people shaken up after truck is hit by two trains going opposite ways, police say

The San Antonio Fire Department spent hours pulling the truck from between the two trains.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people escaped being hit by not one, but two trains on the city's southwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Friday on Southwest 19th and Darby near General Hudnell Drive.

Police believe someone was driving a white Ford F-150 when they drove through a fence and onto the tracks. Not long after, a train came by, crashing into the truck.

Then, a second truck came, moving in the opposite direction, also hitting the truck.

The San Antonio Fire Department spent hours pulling the truck from between the two trains. However, police said no one was inside; the two people reportedly ran.

Originally, authorities said they were searching for the people inside. However, they later confirmed the two men inside were found. They were reportedly shaken up and questioned.

No charges have been filed at this time since they ran to get help.