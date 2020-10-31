Truck hit by big rig hauling 78,000 pounds of fuel

The driver of the truck was reported as driving recklessly prior to the accident, per SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to an area trauma hospital in life-threatening condition after he was ejected from his car during a wreck with a big rig Saturday morning, San Antonio Police said.

Officers were called out to the accident in the 28200 block of US Highway 281 N around 4:40 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found a truck on its side and a heavily damaged big rig.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, prior to the accident, multiple calls were made for a truck driving recklessly.

An SAPD sergeant said that the truck was seen hitting a large water barrel before spinning out of control, then being hit by a big rig that was carrying 78,000 pounds of fuel. The driver was ejected and pinned underneath his truck until SAFD was able to rescue him.

The man was to an area trauma hospital in life-threatening condition.