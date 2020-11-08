Truck driver hospitalized after crash on south side

One of the semi-trucks veered off the road and hit a guard rail, ripping the cab apart.

SAN ANTONIO — Two semi-truck drivers were attempting to pass each other when they collided, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 37 at Mathis Road on the city's south side.

BCSO said one of the truck drivers was passing the other when they crashed into each other. One of the semi-trucks veered off the road and hit a guard rail, ripping the cab apart.

One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the other driver was not injuries, authorities said.

No charges were filed and alcohol was not a factor, BCSO said.