Truck driver hits, kills man trying to cross the street, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was hit and killed by a truck as he was trying to cross the road on the west side early Friday morning.

The accident happened at North San Felipe Avenue and West Commerce Street just after 6 a.m.

Police said the driver of a black truck was going east when the truck hit a man trying to cross the street but not at a crosswalk.

Police said it was dark at the time and the driver did not see the man. Officers are calling it an "unfortunate accident". That driver did stop to help the victim and no charges are being filed at this time.

This was the third deadly accident KENS 5 reported Friday morning. The other two happened at Loop 410 and Rittiman Road at 4 a.m. and on Castroville Road at General McMullen around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

